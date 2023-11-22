Sign up
Previous
Photo 2954
Sparkling Grape Juice Bubbles
Looking inside a sample cup at BJ's
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2954
photos
5
followers
3
following
809% complete
View this month »
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
22nd November 2023 12:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
juice
,
sparkling grape juice
,
grape juice
