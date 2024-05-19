Previous
Kaleidoscope by sfeldphotos
Photo 3145

Kaleidoscope

Taken at my local art museum
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very cool!!
May 19th, 2024  
