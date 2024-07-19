Previous
Yellow Flower in Parking Lot by sfeldphotos
Photo 3206

Yellow Flower in Parking Lot

According to Google image search this appears to be a prickly lettuce flower
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

