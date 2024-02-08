Sign up
Photo 3043
Apple Caramel Cake
Leftover cake from yesterday for a birthday in our office
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3043
photos
5
followers
4
following
0
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
8th February 2024 12:00am
cake
,
apple
,
caramel
,
apple caramel
