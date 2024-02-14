Previous
Reflector on Valentine's Day by sfeldphotos
Photo 3049

Reflector on Valentine's Day

I like how the colors on a reflector along the driveway to my building were red and pink-fitting for Valentine's Day
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
