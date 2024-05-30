Previous
Cupcake at Technician Office by sfeldphotos
Photo 3158

Cupcake at Technician Office

A cupcake I had at the newspaper office I used to work at where I attended a birthday get-together for my sister
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise