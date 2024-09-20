Sign up
Previous
Photo 3269
Bluebird in Tree
A bluebird in a tree in front of the office building. I like the framing with this one
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
1
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3269
photos
10
followers
6
following
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
20th September 2024 12:12am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
branches
,
bluebird
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nicely framed indeed!
September 20th, 2024
