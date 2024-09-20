Previous
Bluebird in Tree by sfeldphotos
Bluebird in Tree

A bluebird in a tree in front of the office building. I like the framing with this one
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nicely framed indeed!
September 20th, 2024  
