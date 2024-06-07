Previous
Reflection in Mud by sfeldphotos
Photo 3164

Reflection in Mud

A reflection of a barricade in the parking lot at work-I realized it unintentionally looks like a 7 in the left of the picture which is appropriate for the 7th
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise