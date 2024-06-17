Previous
Purple Flowers Over Fence by sfeldphotos
Purple Flowers Over Fence

According to Google search these are some kind of "hosta" flowers growing over a neighbor's fence
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
