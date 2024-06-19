Sign up
Previous
Photo 3176
Chicken Meatballs and Bleu Cheese on Pasta
My lunch from the food truck that came by our office today. It was like a very spicy mac'n'cheese with buffalo chicken wings in the form of meatballs
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3176
photos
8
followers
6
following
870% complete
View this month »
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
19th June 2024 12:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
chicken
,
meatballs
,
bleu cheese
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds like a good flavor combination. Looks tasty!
June 19th, 2024
