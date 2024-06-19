Previous
Chicken Meatballs and Bleu Cheese on Pasta by sfeldphotos
Chicken Meatballs and Bleu Cheese on Pasta

My lunch from the food truck that came by our office today. It was like a very spicy mac'n'cheese with buffalo chicken wings in the form of meatballs
Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds like a good flavor combination. Looks tasty!
June 19th, 2024  
