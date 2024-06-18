Sign up
Photo 3175
Two Turtles and Duck
I managed to catch two turtles next to a duck on a log in the pond down my local neighborhood trail
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
18th June 2024 12:05am
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
duck
pond
turtles
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch- and they seem to be getting along too.
June 18th, 2024
