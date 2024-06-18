Previous
Two Turtles and Duck by sfeldphotos
Two Turtles and Duck

I managed to catch two turtles next to a duck on a log in the pond down my local neighborhood trail
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch- and they seem to be getting along too.
June 18th, 2024  
