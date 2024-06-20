Previous
Yellow Flowers through Fence by sfeldphotos
Photo 3177

Yellow Flowers through Fence

These are called coreopsis flowers according to Google Image search
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
