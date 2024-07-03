Previous
Group of Porcelainberries by sfeldphotos
Photo 3190

Group of Porcelainberries

Some berries starting to ripen by the fence in the parking lot. These are porcelainberries according to Google image search
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
