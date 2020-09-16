Previous
Moth by sherimiya
31 / 365

Moth

This is the first time I've tried to capture a live flying insect and I have a great appreciation for how hard it is.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

sheri

@sherimiya
8% complete

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
September 17th, 2020  
