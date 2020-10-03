Sign up
48 / 365
O is for...
Ohmmmm.
I spied this sunworshipping sea lion in a yoga pose this morning. He was so engaged in his meditation he didn't take any notice of us.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. Hope to gain some experience and improve my skills...
48
photos
9
followers
12
following
13% complete
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
3rd October 2020 12:19pm
Tags
sunlight
,
pose
,
seal
,
sea lion
,
pinniped
Kat
Superb photo, perfect timing capturing the seal lion worshiping the sun.
October 4th, 2020
