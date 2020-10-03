Previous
O is for... by sherimiya
O is for...

Ohmmmm.
I spied this sunworshipping sea lion in a yoga pose this morning. He was so engaged in his meditation he didn't take any notice of us.
Kat
Superb photo, perfect timing capturing the seal lion worshiping the sun.
October 4th, 2020  
