Previous
Next
Upstream by sherimiya
125 / 365

Upstream

This painted glass salmon ornament reminds me of Seattle, where I lived for 9 years. I have wonderful memories of hiking and backpacking in the North Cascades, sailing on Lake Union, and exploring the Puget Sound.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Very nice reflection and nice bokeh. I love Seattle but never lived there.
December 20th, 2020  
KWind ace
Such a clear reflection!!
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise