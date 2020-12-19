Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
125 / 365
Upstream
This painted glass salmon ornament reminds me of Seattle, where I lived for 9 years. I have wonderful memories of hiking and backpacking in the North Cascades, sailing on Lake Union, and exploring the Puget Sound.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
125
photos
55
followers
47
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
19th December 2020 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
glass
,
fish
,
ornament
,
painted
,
salmon
,
theme-holidays
Corinne C
ace
Very nice reflection and nice bokeh. I love Seattle but never lived there.
December 20th, 2020
KWind
ace
Such a clear reflection!!
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close