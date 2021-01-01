Previous
Next
Beginning by sherimiya
138 / 365

Beginning

Clear skies and a warm sunset feels like an auspicious start to the year ahead. Welcome 2021; let's get this!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SwChappell ace
Great capture, beautiful light on the trees and mountains
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise