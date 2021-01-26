Sign up
Tooth
Tiger Tooth Aloe is well named, especially this offshoot with the red-tipped "fangs." I looked around to find the one that most resembled a gaping maw.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
1
1
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
163
photos
71
followers
46
following
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
26th January 2021 9:14am
Tags
plant
,
backyard
,
aloe
,
succulent
,
tiger tooth
Anne ❀
ace
very cool plant! nice focus and details.
January 27th, 2021
