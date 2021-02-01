Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
169 / 365
Flight
The seagull flies off into the sunset without a backward glance.
I like the way the out of focus shadow of my climbing rose looks to me like a horse or dragon.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
169
photos
72
followers
46
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
1st February 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
shadow
,
seagull
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close