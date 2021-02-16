Previous
Spring by sherimiya
Spring

I stopped by my daughter's school today and was overjoyed to spot an orchard of cherry blossom trees all in bloom. It made me smile to see these delicate pink flowers brightening up the cloudy grey skies.
sheri

@sherimiya
cityhillsandsea
It does make the world feel a lot warmer, doesn't it?
February 17th, 2021  
sheri
@cityhillsandsea Really feels like the winter that keeps on going.
February 17th, 2021  
Van
Pretty spring picture. Love the composition with all of the buds and bloom in the background.
February 17th, 2021  
