184 / 365
Spring
I stopped by my daughter's school today and was overjoyed to spot an orchard of cherry blossom trees all in bloom. It made me smile to see these delicate pink flowers brightening up the cloudy grey skies.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
13
3
365
NIKON D60
16th February 2021 12:33pm
tree
nature
spring
blossom
cherry
plum
sakura
cherry blossom
cityhillsandsea
It does make the world feel a lot warmer, doesn't it?
February 17th, 2021
sheri
@cityhillsandsea
Really feels like the winter that keeps on going.
February 17th, 2021
Van
Pretty spring picture. Love the composition with all of the buds and bloom in the background.
February 17th, 2021
