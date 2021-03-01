Sign up
197 / 365
Field of Daisies
Few things are more cheerful, wouldn't you agree?
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
3
1
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
1st March 2021 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
spring
,
daisy
,
daisies
Chris Cook
ace
I do. Great shot, lovely bokeh.
March 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cheerful and a beautiful capture too!
March 2nd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love your dof
March 2nd, 2021
