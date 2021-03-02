Previous
Next
Daisy, daisy by sherimiya
198 / 365

Daisy, daisy

All the daisies in the field turn their faces to the sun; so striking in their uniformity.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous POV!
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise