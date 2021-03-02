Sign up
Daisy, daisy
All the daisies in the field turn their faces to the sun; so striking in their uniformity.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
2nd March 2021 10:10am
nature
sky
flower
spring
daisy
daisies
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous POV!
March 3rd, 2021
