Chain by sherimiya
222 / 365

Chain

...of dots created by the sunlight streaming through the delicate leaves of the tamarind tree. When my mom was little she and her friends used to strip all the tiny leaves off and pretend they were grains of rice.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

sheri

@sherimiya
Diana ace
Lovely shot and beautiful bokeh.
March 27th, 2021  
