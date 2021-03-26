Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
222 / 365
Chain
...of dots created by the sunlight streaming through the delicate leaves of the tamarind tree. When my mom was little she and her friends used to strip all the tiny leaves off and pretend they were grains of rice.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
222
photos
84
followers
46
following
60% complete
View this month »
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
26th March 2021 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaf
,
tamarind
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and beautiful bokeh.
March 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close