290 / 365
Flame
On my walk I spied this plant with a fiery overall effect, like flames burning at the ends of the stalks, complete with stamens like sparks on the tips. 🔥
They bring to mind another fire plant I spotted recently, remember this one?
https://365project.org/sherimiya/365/2021-05-05
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
2nd June 2021 12:10pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
neighborhood
,
new zealand flax
,
mountain flax
,
coastal flax
