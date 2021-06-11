Sign up
299 / 365
Blue
Can't decide what I like best about Nigella: the beautiful ornate seedpods, the ferny foliage, or the varying hues of blue and indigo flowers.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Tags
nature
flower
garden
wildflower
nigella
love in a mist
Babs
ace
Amazing detail, such a gorgeous flower. I love the colour.
June 12th, 2021
Silke Stahl
ace
Lovely colour and I like your DOF on this image. Great capture
June 12th, 2021
