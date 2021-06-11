Previous
Blue by sherimiya
299 / 365

Blue

Can't decide what I like best about Nigella: the beautiful ornate seedpods, the ferny foliage, or the varying hues of blue and indigo flowers.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
81% complete

Babs ace
Amazing detail, such a gorgeous flower. I love the colour.
June 12th, 2021  
Silke Stahl ace
Lovely colour and I like your DOF on this image. Great capture
June 12th, 2021  
