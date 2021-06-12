Sign up
300 / 365
Path
A soft and furry purple bloom on the sunny path this morning was a harbinger of happiness on this celebratory day.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
purple
,
flower
,
garden
,
mexican sage
Diana
ace
Fabulous focus and dof with wonderful colours.
June 13th, 2021
