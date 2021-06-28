Previous
Hatched by sherimiya
316 / 365

Hatched

Looks like an assembly of new caterpillars gathering on the flowers of their milkweed plant. The eggs were laid 6 days ago and I spotted at least 10 baby caterpillars so far, munching away.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
86% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool find and capture!
June 29th, 2021  
