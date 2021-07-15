Sign up
333 / 365
Tiny
Delicate and dainty, the flowers pale in comparison to the aromatic lemony leaves. This herb wintered over in my garden years ago to become a woody perennial and I love it.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
1
2
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
333
photos
87
followers
45
following
91% complete
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
15th July 2021 9:21am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
lemon verbena
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely!
July 16th, 2021
