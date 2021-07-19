Sign up
337 / 365
Window
A snapshot of my day. I love the way the gradient of blues, the sun-bleached wood, and the graininess of the view through the screen together embody the nostalgia of those endless summer days of youth.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
sky
window
water
sea
ocean
waves
fence
view
