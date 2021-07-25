Previous
Over the fence by sherimiya
342 / 365

Over the fence

That's where my heart wants to go💙🌊
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
93% complete

Van
Nice leading lines to the gorgeous blue water and sky in the distant.
July 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
I can understand that, great leading lines.
July 26th, 2021  
