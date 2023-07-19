Previous
Daisy, sitting staring at me. by shesays
Daisy, sitting staring at me.

It is rare when I can get my girl, Daisy, to look at me to take her pictures. She tends to look away a lot. I love my girl.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
