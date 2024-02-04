Previous
Lilo and Momo
Lilo and Momo

These two sweeties are good when they eat, no fighting. Lilo always prefers if other cats keep a distance away. Momo on the other hand, would like to be closer, it just doesn't work out that way most of the time.
Emily

