Pepper, the porch kitty
Pepper, the porch kitty

This sweet girl showed up in January 2023 and has become a porch kitty. She is so sweet and affectionate.
31st July 2023

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
