9 / 365
Pepper, the porch kitty
This sweet girl showed up in January 2023 and has become a porch kitty. She is so sweet and affectionate.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Tags
cat
,
pepper
,
furbaby
,
friendly-cat
,
porch-kitty
