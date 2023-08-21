Previous
His Favorite Spot by shesays
His Favorite Spot

The deck is my husband's favorite spot during the summer. We see so many animals big and small.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
