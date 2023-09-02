Previous
Sweet Pepper by shesays
35 / 365

Sweet Pepper

Pepper enjoying the deck with me, and the weather.
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
