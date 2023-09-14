Previous
Sammy Is Too Precious by shesays
Sammy Is Too Precious

I can never get enough of this face. I love this boy so much.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
