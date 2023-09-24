Sign up
57 / 365
Slugs Have To Eat Too
I love this photo because you can see how they gravitate towards the plate. These little critters get hungry too. If my ferals don't finish eating they get to it.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Tags
slugs
,
critters
,
slugs eating
