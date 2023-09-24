Previous
Slugs Have To Eat Too by shesays
Slugs Have To Eat Too

I love this photo because you can see how they gravitate towards the plate. These little critters get hungry too. If my ferals don't finish eating they get to it.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Emily

I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily.
