Vet Appt For Lily by shesays
59 / 365

Vet Appt For Lily

Lily is not crazy about her vet appointment, but it was necessary. I love you Lily, my sweet little tortie girl.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
