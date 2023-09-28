Sign up
61 / 365
Mr. Sammy Catching Some Sun
I love looking at Sammy when he is in the sun, he closes his eyes and just soaks it all in.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily.
Tags
sammy
,
feral cat
,
ginger boy
,
catching some sun
