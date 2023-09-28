Previous
Mr. Sammy Catching Some Sun by shesays
61 / 365

Mr. Sammy Catching Some Sun

I love looking at Sammy when he is in the sun, he closes his eyes and just soaks it all in.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
