Sammy Is Off To Be Neutered

I was finally able to trap Sammy. He needed to be neutered, he was too aggressive with my other ferals. And it would benefit him as well. I love this boy so much. I wish so much to socialize him, but it seems too hard, he won't take to it. I am happy if he lives his life out in our yard. I will happily feed him, and all my ferals. He is also a polydactyl (extra toe).