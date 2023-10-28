Previous
Next
I Love Fall by shesays
91 / 365

I Love Fall

I love the colors. I had wanted to visit Massachusetts years ago before I met my husband. I never got a chance to. Then I met him, and I turned out moving to Massachusetts, then got married. Now I experience Fall here all the time.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise