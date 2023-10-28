Sign up
91 / 365
I Love Fall
I love the colors. I had wanted to visit Massachusetts years ago before I met my husband. I never got a chance to. Then I met him, and I turned out moving to Massachusetts, then got married. Now I experience Fall here all the time.
