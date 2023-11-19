Previous
I Named Him/Her by shesays
I Named Him/Her

So I figured this cat was going to keep coming around, and calling him/her "the long-haired ginger cat" was getting to be too much lol. I named him/her Loki, I think it's a great name. So that is what this cutie's name is.
Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
