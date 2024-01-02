Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
Momo Strutting
Okay he is walking towards me. He is happy to see me as you can see his tail is up. Plus he knows he's going to be fed.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
169
photos
2
followers
2
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
2nd January 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
momo
,
furbaby
,
ginger cat
,
feeding time
,
outside cat
,
short-haired ginger boy
