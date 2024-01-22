Previous
Oreo, waiting for Lilo by shesays
189 / 365

Oreo, waiting for Lilo

As mentioned before, Oreo loves following Lilo around. Here he is waiting at the bottom of the steps, as Lilo waits by the door for food. How sweet.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

