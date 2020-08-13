Previous
Hope by shine365
14 / 365

Hope

hope this is right - that people will be together and that they'll make things better. Signs of rioting. Breonna Taylor was shot in Louisville. Lots of BLM signs and her name around thd neighbourhood. Sobering.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Ruthie B

Ruthie B
3% complete

