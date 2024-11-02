Previous
Protest banner by shine365
Protest banner

March for Clean Water - London. Quick crafting session with cardboard and a copy if countryfile magazine. My banner was angrier than others on the march!
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
