Quilt patterns on barns by shine365
17 / 365

Quilt patterns on barns

it's a Kentucky thing. They are great quiltmakers. They started hanging patterns as decorations to their fabulous barns. Now there are quilt pattern trails through various counties where you can spot them all.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Ruthie B

@shine365
