241 / 365
Ghostly flight
Pigeons hit the windows and their grease leaves surprisingly detailed patterns on the windows which are highlighted as the dark comes and the terraced lights shine.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Ruthie B
@shine365
242
photos
66% complete
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Views
3
365
SM-N986B
7th March 2023 9:55pm
home
,
windows
