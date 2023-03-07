Previous
Ghostly flight by shine365
Ghostly flight

Pigeons hit the windows and their grease leaves surprisingly detailed patterns on the windows which are highlighted as the dark comes and the terraced lights shine.
7th March 2023

Ruthie B

@shine365
