293 / 365
Sunrise with frost
Attic window shot through frost. Time of full moon (just gone) stillness and frost.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Ruthie B
@shine365
293
photos
1
365
SM-N986B
27th February 2024 6:47am
Public
home
sunrise
frost
