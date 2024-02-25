Previous
Next
Palace reflections on new lake by shine365
292 / 365

Palace reflections on new lake

Flooding on the inside brings new perspectives to an old walk. The bishops Palace revealed and reflected by winter's gifts, bare trees, extra water.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise